Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:28 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:11 p.m.
NSA to be slapped against persons who attack policemen enforcing lockdown in UP, state government says. 11:55 a.m.
Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95. 11:51 a.m.
The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 134 in Uttar Pradesh with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur. 11:41 a.m. A team from the WHO will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says.
11:39 a.m. Malaria drug considered for COVID-19 may raise risk of heart problems, scientists say.
11:38 a.m. The number of COVID-19 cases climbs to 2,301 in the country while the death toll rose to 56.
11:36 a.m. Veteran English comedian Eddie Large has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to coronavirus. 11:35 a.m.
Australia PM Scott Morrison warns citizens not to travel during Easter holidays as COVID19 cases cross 5,300. 11:25 a.m.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticises PM Narendra Modi's video message, saying "symbolism" is important but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important. 11:16 a.m.
ICMR recommends antibody test for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases. 10:54 a.m.
Modi asks people to light up lamps on Sunday to display collective strength to defeat coronavirus. 10:20 a.m.
Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, Educational Testing Service (ETS) says. 10:08 a.m.
The Editors Guild of India says it is "deeply perturbed" over the government blaming the media in the Supreme Court for causing panic among migrant workersa mid the lockdown. 8:39 a.m.
India's economic growth is likely to slow down to 4 per cent this fiscal on the back of the current global health emergency, ADB says. 7:11 a.m.
Wearing a face mask alone is not adequate enough to protect an individual from coronavirus, the White House says. 6:14 a.m.
Stay indoors and practise social distancing to win war gainst COVID-19, US President Donald Trump tells Americans. 5:23 a.m.
US President Donald Trump again tests negative for coronavirus. VIS VIS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
First US Congress member tests positive for coronavirus
YSR Congress says it will have origin of SEC letter to MHA probed
Olympics-'No need to decide today', Australia continues to plan for Tokyo
U.S.-Canada border closed as Florida congressman diagnosed with coronavirus
Two members of U.S. Congress test positive for coronavirus