Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:11 p.m.

NSA to be slapped against persons who attack policemen enforcing lockdown in UP, state government says. 11:55 a.m.

Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95. 11:51 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 134 in Uttar Pradesh with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur. 11:41 a.m. A team from the WHO will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says.

11:39 a.m. Malaria drug considered for COVID-19 may raise risk of heart problems, scientists say.

11:38 a.m. The number of COVID-19 cases climbs to 2,301 in the country while the death toll rose to 56.

11:36 a.m. Veteran English comedian Eddie Large has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to coronavirus. 11:35 a.m.

Australia PM Scott Morrison warns citizens not to travel during Easter holidays as COVID19 cases cross 5,300. 11:25 a.m.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticises PM Narendra Modi's video message, saying "symbolism" is important but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important. 11:16 a.m.

ICMR recommends antibody test for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases. 10:54 a.m.

Modi asks people to light up lamps on Sunday to display collective strength to defeat coronavirus. 10:20 a.m.

Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, Educational Testing Service (ETS) says. 10:08 a.m.

The Editors Guild of India says it is "deeply perturbed" over the government blaming the media in the Supreme Court for causing panic among migrant workersa mid the lockdown. 8:39 a.m.

India's economic growth is likely to slow down to 4 per cent this fiscal on the back of the current global health emergency, ADB says. 7:11 a.m.

Wearing a face mask alone is not adequate enough to protect an individual from coronavirus, the White House says. 6:14 a.m.

Stay indoors and practise social distancing to win war gainst COVID-19, US President Donald Trump tells Americans. 5:23 a.m.

US President Donald Trump again tests negative for coronavirus. VIS VIS

