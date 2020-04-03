Andhra minister drives tractor that sprays sodium hypochlorite in Krishna
Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah drove a tractor that sprays sodium hypochlorite in Machilipatnam here on Friday.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah drove a tractor that sprays sodium hypochlorite in Machilipatnam here on Friday. The tractor, on which the spray tanker is inserted, would be used for sanitation purposes in 34 villages in Machilipatnam mandal as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus crisis.
The minister drove a tractor for some time, monitored how the workers are sanitising the area and instructed them to be cautious. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,301 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,088 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 56 deaths. (ANI)
