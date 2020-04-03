Left Menu
PM Modi thanks MHA employees for pledging contribution to PM-CARES fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the decision of Union Home Ministry officials to contribute their one-day's salary to PM-CARES fund as an outstanding gesture. "An outstanding gesture by Team MHA. They work round the clock to protect us and are also contributing to protecting the nation from COVID-19," the prime minister tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah that officers and staffers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Police Organizations as well as six Union Territories without legislature would contribute one day's salary to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19. The total contribution from the MHA stands at Rs 89 crore.

Modi announced creation of the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute to help the government fight against coronavirus and similar "distressing situations"..

