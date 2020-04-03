COVID-19: 11 new cases in Pune district, count reaches 71

Pune, Apr 3 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 cases in Punedistrict in Maharashtra grew by 11 on Friday to 71, CollectorNaval Kishore Ram said

Of the total, 57 are from Pune city limits and 14 fromneighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area, he added

"The 11 new cases are from two private hospitals,state-run Sassoon Hospital and Pune Municipal Corporation'sNaidu Hospital," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.