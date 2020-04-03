Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total count 9

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:07 IST
3 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total count 9

Three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Bhubaneswar on Friday, raising the total number of those infected with the deadly virus to nine in Odisha, officials said. The three patients were asymptomatic, they said, adding that a massive contact-tracing exercise was launched in the wake of the new cases.

"Three persons from Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar have tested positive for COVID-19," a Health and Family Welfare Department official said. Details of their travel history were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's big banks field half a million mortgage deferral requests

Canadas biggest banks have received nearly half a million requests from homeowners to hold off mortgage payments as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic deepens, according to the Canadian Bankers Association.Since the banks annou...

Thembi Siweya to discuss with traditional healers to curb COVID-19

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, will next week visit Traditional Healers Association Chairperson, Ngaka Conrad Tsiane, at his home in Makhuduthamaga, Limpopo, to discuss measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19....

Swiss double size of coronavirus company loan scheme to $41 bln

The Swiss government said on Friday it was doubling the size of its coronavirus emergency loan scheme to 40 billion Swiss francs 41 billion after being flooded with requests for help from businesses. The government said it would expanded st...

Soccer-Belgium defend decision to prematurely end professional season

Belgian football defended its decision to end the season in a call with UEFA on Friday after the governing body threatened countries that do not attempt to complete their league campaign with a ban from continental club competition. Belgium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020