Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID19 outbreak: Poultry sector faces Rs 22.5k crore loss

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:09 IST
COVID19 outbreak: Poultry sector faces Rs 22.5k crore loss

The Indian poultry industry is staring at a loss of Rs 22,500 crore since February following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, and the industry has knocked at the doors of the Centre with a plea for a "rescue package." What made matters worse were rumours that consumption of eggs and chicken will lead to an infection of coronavirus, the All India Poultry Breeders Association (AIPBA) said. AIPBA has sought restructuring of loans and interest subvention, among others, from the Narendra Modi-led government to help the industry tide over the crisis.

The association's Vice President, Suresh Chitturi said the industry suffered heavily beginning February, owing to false information linking coronavirus to consumption of chicken and eggs and subsequently due to problems in movement of poultry during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. "Rumours began doing the rounds in the first week of February, which affected us very badly. Some people spread false information that chicken and eggs should not be consumed. The adverse impact continued for about six weeks," Chitturi told PTI here.

Though the poultry industry recovered a bit following a clarification issued by them that eating chicken was safe, issues relating to inter-state movement of eggs and chickens at various parts of the country hurt the sector, he claimed. According to the Association, the industry employs more than 10 lakh poultry farmers and contributes Rs 1.3 lakh crore to the country's GDP directly.

The sector provides direct benefit to more than one crore maize and soya agriculture farmers. Poultry farming offers direct and indirect employment to over five crore persons engaged in poultry production, trading, feed manufacturing, agriculture crops, logistics, exports and others.

The AIPBA submitted a memorandum to Modi on March 30 seeking "urgent financial assistance and rescue package" from the Centre. "The current 2.5 months loss of poultry industry (broiler farmers and layer farmers, Integration companies and breeding companies) beginning February 1 to April 15 April 2020 until lockdown opens is Rs 22,500 CR," the association said.

Chitturi said the Association has requested restructuring of loans allowing conversion of existing working capital loans cash credit (CC) limits to term loans with a two year moratorium. He said it has also requested the government for interest subvention and issuing fresh working capital.

All small farmers with less than 20,000 capacity farms should be provided a compensation of Rs 100 per bird based on their chicks' purchase bill paid through banking transactions, the AIPBA said in the memorandum. It appealed to the Centre to provide wheat and rice of 'Feed Grade' from old stock of government at a subsidized rate of Rs 10 per kg.

It further sought exemption of GST on soya seed and soya meal which has added to the input cost on livestock feed to the farmers. On the current market scenario, the memorandum said poultry birds were being sold at a price of Rs 10 to Rs 30 per kg at the Farm Gate level due to fake news regarding COVID19.

Noting that the production cost of poultry in India was Rs 80 per kg, the Association stated that the prices of eggs have plunged to two rupees per egg at Farm Gate. The cost of production of egg on an average was Rs four it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's big banks field half a million mortgage deferral requests

Canadas biggest banks have received nearly half a million requests from homeowners to hold off mortgage payments as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic deepens, according to the Canadian Bankers Association.Since the banks annou...

Thembi Siweya to discuss with traditional healers to curb COVID-19

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, will next week visit Traditional Healers Association Chairperson, Ngaka Conrad Tsiane, at his home in Makhuduthamaga, Limpopo, to discuss measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19....

Swiss double size of coronavirus company loan scheme to $41 bln

The Swiss government said on Friday it was doubling the size of its coronavirus emergency loan scheme to 40 billion Swiss francs 41 billion after being flooded with requests for help from businesses. The government said it would expanded st...

Soccer-Belgium defend decision to prematurely end professional season

Belgian football defended its decision to end the season in a call with UEFA on Friday after the governing body threatened countries that do not attempt to complete their league campaign with a ban from continental club competition. Belgium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020