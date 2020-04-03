Norway declines comment on whether it could cut oil output

The Norwegian oil and energy ministry declined to comment on Friday on whether Western Europe's largest producer could cut its oil output to help support prices.

"The Ministry of Oil and Energy does not want to comment on the matter at the present time," a spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters.

