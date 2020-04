Lockdown: Maha BJP MLC enters sealed district, booked

BJP MLC Suresh Dhas was bookedfor entering Ahmednagar district despite the border beingsealed in view of the lockdown in place for novel coronavirusoutbreak, police said on Friday

Dhas went to Khed in Ahmednagar's Karjat taluka tomeet migrant labourers on April 2 after which a case was filedby Ashti police in Beed, said Inspector Madhav Suryavanshi

Dhas is a resident of Ashti.

