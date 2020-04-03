Maha: Vehicle to be seized if person is roaming without reason

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Friday said that police have been ordered to seizethe vehicle if anybody is found riding on streets without avalid purpose

He also urged people through Twitter not to ridevehicles unnecessarily and follow the ongoing lockdown forchecking the spread of coronavirus.

