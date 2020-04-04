Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 12:20 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 12:12 p.m. Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official says.

12:00 p.m. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says it's imperative for India to ramp up testing for coronavirus, and that the government must act now for the lockdown to yield results.

11:46 a.m. The New York State reports its highest number of 562 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, with a person dying almost every two-and-a-half minutes, as Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed redistribution of ventilators and protective gear to hospitals with greater need. 11:40 a.m.

Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in UP's Maharajganj. 11:39 a.m.

UP’s Banda reports first coronavirus case as Jamaat returnee tests positive. 11:34 a.m.

Railways says it has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 11:29 a.m.

Expressing confidence that the US general election in November won't be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump vehemently opposes the idea of mail-in voting. 11:09 a.m.

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 17 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 196. 11:05 a.m.

All the COVID-19 patients admitted to the Chest Diseases hospital here were responding well to the treatment, the hospital says. 10:51 a.m.

Disney movies 'Black Widow' and 'Mulan' get new release dates. 10:35 a.m.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rises to 68 as the number of cases rises to 2,902. 10:34 a.m.

Three Jamaat members, including two from Bangladesh, test corona positive in UP’s Shamli. 10:09 a.m.

President Donald Trump recommends Americans to cover their faces with scarves or homemade cloth masks while going outside to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 9:29 a.m.

China holds memorial for victims and martyrs of coronavirus. 9:24 a.m.

US President Donald Trump expands the role of the US Army in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, saying that no one is better prepared to fight the current situation. 7:00 a.m.

A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka's Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four. 5:35 a.m.

The US has so far repatriated around 37,000 Americans stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to bring back another 22,000 of its citizens..

