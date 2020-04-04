Low-intensity earthquake hits J&K

A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.0, hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a Meteorological Department official said

The tremors were felt at 6.14 am and lasted for a few seconds, the official said

He said the epicenter of the quake was 60 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.5 degrees north and longitude 74.8 degrees east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

