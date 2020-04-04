Maharashtra reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, tally 537

With 47 fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in the state, the total number of positive cases on Saturday rose to 537, according to Maharashtra Health Department. Out of these 47 cases, 28 have been reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane district, 2 in Pune and 1 each from Amravati, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, Maharashtra was the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 infection. With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.