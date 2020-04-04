Kites flyers in Lucknow posing problems for Metro authorities

Many people in Lucknow during this lockdown period are spending time flying kites which are proving to be a headache for metro authorities. "People flying kites near the metro corridor using metallic thread or Chinese Manja are posing problems," a senior official of UP Metro Rail Corporation told PTI.

"This is very dangerous as the overhead electrification has a 20,000-watt power supply and can lead to serious accidents," he said. Elaborating, he said, in areas around Nishatganj, Badshah Nagar and Alambagh close to the metro corridor, residents can be seen flying kites and wherever the threads touch the overhead electrification, it trips.

During the past few days, cases of overhead electrification tripping have been frequent, he said, adding metallic wires have also been seen in the tangled state on metro property. Though metro services in Lucknow are currently not operational because of the lockdown, one train each is being run in the morning and evening on a daily basis for readiness purpose, he said.

The official said the UP Metro has been appealing to the people not to fly kites, especially using metallic threads, near the metro corridor, adding awareness campaigns have also been run highlighting its ill effects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.