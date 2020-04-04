Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's appeal: Goa govt to monitor power situation on Sunday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:32 IST
PM's appeal: Goa govt to monitor power situation on Sunday

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights for nine minutes on Sunday night, the power department of the Goa government will be monitoring the situation real-time to ensure that there is no grid failure due to sudden fall in the load. The department has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to tell the citizens to switch off only the lights and not the fans and other electrical equipment in their houses during the nine minutes.

Modi has urged the people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps,candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus. State Principal Secretary Puneet Goel in a communication to CM Sawant urged him to appeal to the people "not to switch off their appliances" during the nine minute observance.

Sources in the power department said that Goa State Load Despatch Centre (GSLDC) has assessed the current load situation. The GSLDC held marathon meetings with the Western Region Load Despatch Centre (WRLDC) authorities for the action plan during the sudden fall in load to prevent the grid failure.

A senior state power department official said that the authorities concerned have taken the above message very seriously as during the nine minutes when people switch off their lights, there will be sudden dip in demand, which could result in sudden rise in frequency and voltage. "To ensure security and reliability of the electricity grid, a series of meetings and discussions have been held by National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) with all the constituents," he said.

He said that the GSLDC will be monitoring the situation real-time and take appropriate action for the security of the grid considering the actual drawal of load during the period..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

No instability to be caused to grid during voluntary lights out on April 5, says Power Ministry

Union Power Ministry on Saturday clarified that no instability would be caused to the grid and there would also be no fluctuation in the voltage which harm the electrical appliances when the people voluntarily switch off their lights betwee...

Premier League players' 'backs against wall' over coronavirus, says Rose

Newcastle defender Danny Rose is willing to contribute a portion of his wages to those fighting the coronavirus outbreak but says Premier League players feel their backs are against the wall. Top-flight stars have come under increasing pres...

16 test positive for COVID-19 in Palwal

Sixteen people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Palwal District, according to Dr. Brahmdeep Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Palwal. Sixteen people, out of 56, have tested positive for coronavirus in the district. All the...

8 more COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, total rises to 55: Officials.

8 more COVID-19 cases detected in UPs Gautam Buddha Nagar district, total rises to 55 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020