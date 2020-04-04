PM's appeal: Goa govt to monitor power situation on Sunday

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights for nine minutes on Sunday night, the power department of the Goa government will be monitoring the situation real-time to ensure that there is no grid failure due to sudden fall in the load. The department has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to tell the citizens to switch off only the lights and not the fans and other electrical equipment in their houses during the nine minutes.

Modi has urged the people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps,candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus. State Principal Secretary Puneet Goel in a communication to CM Sawant urged him to appeal to the people "not to switch off their appliances" during the nine minute observance.

Sources in the power department said that Goa State Load Despatch Centre (GSLDC) has assessed the current load situation. The GSLDC held marathon meetings with the Western Region Load Despatch Centre (WRLDC) authorities for the action plan during the sudden fall in load to prevent the grid failure.

A senior state power department official said that the authorities concerned have taken the above message very seriously as during the nine minutes when people switch off their lights, there will be sudden dip in demand, which could result in sudden rise in frequency and voltage. "To ensure security and reliability of the electricity grid, a series of meetings and discussions have been held by National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) with all the constituents," he said.

He said that the GSLDC will be monitoring the situation real-time and take appropriate action for the security of the grid considering the actual drawal of load during the period..

