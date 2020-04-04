AP reports 26 more coronavirus positive cases, tally rises to 190

Amaravati, Apr 4 (PTI): The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further to 190 on Saturday evening, adding 26 to the overall tally since Friday night. The number of 'active' cases remained at 184, as five patients have recovered and been discharged while another died.

In the tests conducted between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday, 10 new cases were detected, according to the latest bulletin of the Medical and Health Department. According to the bulletin, all the new patients were those that attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi early last month.

There are at least seven women among the Jamaat patients in different districts. Krishna and SPS Nellore districts now have the highest number of 32 cases each followed by Guntur with 26.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts continued to maintain a clean slate with zero coronavirus cases so far. Krishna added nine new cases since Friday night, followed by Guntur (six), Kadapa (four), Kurnool (three), Prakasam (two), Chittoor and Anantapuramu one each.

Of the 190 cases reported since March 12 in the state, five patients had since recovered and been discharged from hospital. A 55-year old man, father of a Jamaat participant who too tested positive, died, making his the first and only coronavirus-related death in the state.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

