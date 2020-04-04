Bedi gives assent to Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill

Puducherry, Apr 4 (PTI): Territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday gave her assent to the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill 2020 passed in the territorial Assembly on March 30. The Bill was passed during the brief session of the assembly, earmarking funds for the first three months of the new fiscal 2020-2021.

The House had adopted the Bill tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy earmarking Rs 2,042 crore to government departments to meet their commitments during the first three months (April to June) of incoming fiscal. A press release referred to a bunch of proposals of the government approved by the Lieutenant Governor.

Among the proposals approved by Bedi included the one relating to implementation of the Rs 11.08 crore programmes envisaged under the National Health Mission and spending of Rs 29.65 crore for payment of monthly assistance for March to the aged persons and destitute women in the Union Territory, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

