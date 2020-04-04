Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Complete lockdown in 3 cities of Odisha

Three major cities of Odisha -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak -- were put under complete lockdown for 48 hours on Saturday after 15 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the State.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:50 IST
Combating COVID-19: Complete lockdown in 3 cities of Odisha
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI

Three major cities of Odisha -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak -- were put under complete lockdown for 48 hours on Saturday after 15 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the State. Most of the infected patients attended the meetings organiSed by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all those from the State who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat's gathering in Delhi to voluntarily come forward, get tested for the coronavirus and follow the guidelines. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The Chief Minister has sought the help from women, asking for their cooperation in containing the virus and appealed all Odisha citizens to observe complete shutdown during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total number of positive cases in Odisha stood at 20, according to the state government Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry sees sharpest spike with 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; nearly 90 pc linked to Tablighi Jamaat members

The number of coronavirus infections jumped by 26 to 70 in Haryana on Saturday, the biggest daily rise in the number of cases in the state, with Tablighi Jamaat members accounting for nearly 90 per cent of these. Palwal district reported th...

More than 600 dead in New York state in a day from coronavirus

Coronavirus-related illnesses killed 630 people in the last day in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, in the worst 24 hours yet for the U.S. state hit hardest by the pandemic.The novel coronavirus has now killed 3,565 p...

COVID-19: J-K administration launches website to counter fake news

A website to counter fake news and misinformation regarding COVID-19 pandemic was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday. The department of Information Public Relations DIPR started the website which will also sprea...

Bryant, Duncan, Garnett headline Hall of Fame class

NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline the star-studded group selected to the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class announced Saturday. The trio, who combined for 11 NBA championships, is among nine pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020