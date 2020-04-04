Combating COVID-19: Complete lockdown in 3 cities of Odisha

Three major cities of Odisha -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak -- were put under complete lockdown for 48 hours on Saturday after 15 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the State. Most of the infected patients attended the meetings organiSed by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all those from the State who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat's gathering in Delhi to voluntarily come forward, get tested for the coronavirus and follow the guidelines. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The Chief Minister has sought the help from women, asking for their cooperation in containing the virus and appealed all Odisha citizens to observe complete shutdown during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total number of positive cases in Odisha stood at 20, according to the state government Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

