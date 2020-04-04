Norway says could cut oil production unilaterally

Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer Norway said on Saturday it would consider cuts to its oil output if a wide global deal is agreed.

"If a broad group of producers agrees to cut production significantly, Norway will consider a unilateral cut if it supports our resource management and our economy," Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru said in an email to Reuters.

The ministry was following the market developments closely, and has been in a dialogue with other oil-producing countries, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

