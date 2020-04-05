Left Menu
Trump says he will consider tariffs on oil imports to protect U.S. jobs

Updated: 05-04-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 03:07 IST
U.S President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will consider imposing tariffs on oil imports as he criticized plans by other major global oil producers to cut output, suggesting the United States will not join them. "It's going to hurt a lot of jobs in our country, this price," Trump told reporters during a daily briefing. "If I have to do tariffs...I'll do whatever I have to do."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies are working on a deal for an unprecedented oil production cut equivalent to around 10% of worldwide supply in what they expected would be a global effort including the United States. The White House, however, did not make such a commitment after a Friday meeting with oil companies.

"I don't care about OPEC," Trump said, adding he believed the producer group was destroying itself.

