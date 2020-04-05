COVID-19 patient dies in Aurangabad

A 58-year-old man died of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Sunday, an official said. This is the first COVID-19 death reported from the state's Marathwada region.

The man was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital here as a coronavirus suspect two days back. His test report came out positive on Sunday morning and he died in the afternoon, the hospital's dean said in a release.

The man died of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19, the official said, adding that he was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Till Saturday, 32 deaths were reported from the state, including 22 from Mumbai, two from Pune, five from Mumbai Metropolitan Region excluding Mumbai, and one each from Buldhana, Jalgaon and Amravati.

