COVID-19 cases in Himachal rises to 15

A 40-year-old man who returned from a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases of the pandemic in the state to 15, an official said. The man is being shifted to a hospital at Tanda from Dharamsala in Kangra district where he was quarantined. He belongs to Indora tehsil in Kangra district and returned on March 16 after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

At present, seven patients are being treated in the state and all of them had attended the congregation. Two of the total 15 cases have already recovered, as many have died and there are 11 active cases, a Health Department official said.

Four of them were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. PTI DJI HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

