Maha: Mild tremor in Palghar; no casualty

A mild tremor hit parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Monday, an official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said.

The tremor of magnitude 3.1, with its epicentre at Dundalwadi village, was felt around 12.15 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. Last week also a mild intensity tremor was experienced in and around Dundalwadi.

Palghar's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village..

