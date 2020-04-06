Coronavirus: Pune man booked for hateful social media message

A 54-year-old man from PimpriChinchwad in Pune district was booked for allegedly posting amessage on a social media group against a minority communityamid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Monday

Sushilkumar Khairalia, in his post, asked people notto buy vegetables from vendors of this community nor allowthem into society premises, a Nigdi police station officialsaid

"The post was hateful and detrimental to communalharmony, hence we registered a case against him for promotingenmity among groups," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.