Coronavirus: Pune man booked for hateful social media message

Coronavirus: Pune man booked for hateful social media messagePTI | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:08 IST
A 54-year-old man from PimpriChinchwad in Pune district was booked for allegedly posting amessage on a social media group against a minority communityamid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Monday
Sushilkumar Khairalia, in his post, asked people notto buy vegetables from vendors of this community nor allowthem into society premises, a Nigdi police station officialsaid
"The post was hateful and detrimental to communalharmony, hence we registered a case against him for promotingenmity among groups," he said.
