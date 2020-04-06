Problem not of money but availability of medical protection kits, Delhi CM tells Gambhir

Soon after BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir pledged an additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh from his MPLAD fund to the Delhi government in its efforts to contain coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked him for the offer and said that the problem is not of money but the availability of medical protection kits.

In response to the East Delhi MP's letter, Kejriwal tweeted, "Gautam ji, thank you for your offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We would be grateful if you could help us get them from somewhere immediately, Delhi government will buy them. Thank you."

Earlier the East Delhi MP had, in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister, said, "It is stated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that funds are needed to meet the growing demand for medical equipment in several Delhi government schools. In addition to Rs 50 lakh which I had pledged two weeks ago, I would further like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD to your kind office with the hope that the said amount would be useful in procurement of equipment for medical staff as well as treatment of COVID-19 patients". (ANI)

