Seven Nepalese citizens quarantined in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Apr 6 (PTI Nepalese citizens, including a child, who reached the Indo-Nepal border at Rupaidiha here from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have been quarantined, police said on Monday. They have been admitteduarantine facility in Nanpara, they said.

"On Sunday two Nepalese citizens reached the Indo-Nepal border in Rupaidiha area of the district from Varanasi and two came from Surat. On Monday afternoon, three Nepalese citizens, including a child, reached here after getting medical treatment in Lucknow," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said. "They have been quarantined in Nanpara. They will be sent back to Nepal once they complete the 14-day quarantine period," he said.

They underwent medical examination and all necessary arrangements have been made for them, he added. "Two days ago, officials of the border districts had decided that people will be quarantined wherever they are," Mishra said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 294 on Monday as 16 fresh cases were reported, officials said. It is likely to cross the 300-mark as more reports are expected later in the day.

