COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan

COVID-19 positive man dies in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:42 IST
A 60-year-old coronavirus patient has died at a hospital in Kota, with Rajasthan reporting 22 fresh cases on Monday, an official said. Of the 22 patients, five are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, he said.
The man had no recent travel history but some people in his locality had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event last month, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in Rajasthan and infected 288 people. However, officials maintain that those who died were suffering from other ailments as well.
Out of the total positive cases, 100 are reported from Jaipur, a major hotspot for coronavirus. "The 60-year-old man with no recent travel history died at MBS Hospital in Kota. He was admitted yesterday and died in the night," the additional chief secretary said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kota
- Rajasthan
- Delhi
- MBS Hospital
- Jaipur
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel.
Petrol, diesel costlier in Rajasthan after VAT hike by govt
Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan as people observe 'Janata curfew'
26 positive cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan for 'Janata curfew'; one fresh COVID-19 case from Jodhpur