COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:42 IST
A 60-year-old coronavirus patient has died at a hospital in Kota, with Rajasthan reporting 22 fresh cases on Monday, an official said. Of the 22 patients, five are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, he said.

The man had no recent travel history but some people in his locality had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event last month, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in Rajasthan and infected 288 people. However, officials maintain that those who died were suffering from other ailments as well.

Out of the total positive cases, 100 are reported from Jaipur, a major hotspot for coronavirus. "The 60-year-old man with no recent travel history died at MBS Hospital in Kota. He was admitted yesterday and died in the night," the additional chief secretary said.

