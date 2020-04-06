Army destroys two mortar shells fired by Pak troops along LoC

Army destroys two mortar shells fired by Pak troops along LoCPTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:45 IST
The bomb disposal squad of the army on Monday destroyed two live mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops to target forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said
The 81 mm shells had remained unexploded during the recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan and were noticed in the Balakote sector, they said
The officials said the army experts rushed to the spot and later safely destroyed the mortar shells.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
