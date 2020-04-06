Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Cong welcomes decision to cut MPs' salaries, calls for review of MPLAD suspension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:12 IST
Coronavirus: Cong welcomes decision to cut MPs' salaries, calls for review of MPLAD suspension

The Congress on Monday welcomed the government's decision to cut MPs' salaries to fight the battle against coronavirus, but said suspending MPLADS will undermine the role of an MP and called for its review. "Dear PM, INC supports the salary cut for MPs. Please note that MPLAD is meant to execute developmental works in the constituency. Suspending it is a huge disservice to the constituents and will undermine the role and functions of MP," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

However, senior party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh went against the party's stand and welcomed the government's decision on MPLADS. "I welcome the decision on MPLADS. I have been arguing for long that the approximately Rs 7000 crore given to MPs & MLAs annually for development works should be used as a corpus for State funding of elections," Ramesh said.

Surjewala said the MPLAD fund is not the personal fund of MPs and the money is used for the welfare of the people and for initiating development works in each constituency. "This money is for natural calamities and for fighting against diseases like COVID-19 in local conditions at the discretion of the MPs. If this money is finished, then this will have a direct negative impact on the people of the MP's area and the people of the country will lose out.

"If the country's MPs lose their voice, then how will Parliament function effectively. Hence, this needs to be restored. The government needs to cut its unnecessary expenses and will garner Rs 4-5 lakh crore. We hope you will cut the unnecessary expenses of the government," Surjewala said. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel welcomed the decision to cut MPs' salaries, but suggested cutting down on non-COVID-19 publicity costs to enable the central government to save money.

"As a Member of Parliament, I welcome the government's decision to cut salaries of MPs. In this difficult time, this is the least we can do to help fellow citizens," Patel said on Twitter. "Apart from cutting salaries of MPs and ministers, the central government can save more than Rs 20,000 crore by scrapping the central vista redevelopment project & cutting down on non-COVID-19 publicity expenses," he also said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said suspending the MPLADS is an overstretch and needs to be restored, saying a knee jerk reaction much like the lockdown will hurt poor the most. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi - As an MP who represents a predominately rural constituency I fully support the 30 pc cut in my salary. However the suspension of MPLADS is a bit of an overstretch," he said.

Tewari said at this time of grave humanitarian distress that will get only worse in the months ahead. He noted that MPLADS is a targeted and nimble instrument to customise micro level interventions to alleviate distress. "I think MPLAD Funds need to be restored. Please re-think it once again. It is a knee jerk reaction much like the lockdown at a 4-hour notice. It will hurt poor most," the Congress MP from Punjab said.

Another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the Centre's decision to cut salaries and pensions of MPs is welcome. "It's a good way for us to show solidarity with people suffering across the country. But the ordinance ending MPLADS funds for two years and pooling them into a consolidated fund run by the central government is problematic," he said. Tharoor said MPLADS is the only means for an MP to direct development resources to his constituency. An order to earmark all MPLAD spending for COVID-19 related measures would have been okay. "I used mine to get urgently-needed rapid test kits and PPE to Thiruvananthapuram's health workers," he tweeted.

Citing examples of disproportionate relief, he said the Centre has allocated Rs 157 crore of Disaster Response Mitigation Funds to Kerala, which has 314 COVID19 cases, while Gujarat, with only 122 cases, gets Rs 662 crore. "Will this kind of imbalance also affect the reallocation of MPLADS funds," he asked.

"In order to avoid such injustice, it's essential that MPLADS money continues to be spent constituency-wise. I urge the government to revise this decision by allowing MPs to earmark these funds for COVID-19 related expenditure to meet local needs and benefit the vulnerable. It's their job," Tharoor said in another tweet. The union cabinet in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ordinance to bring a 30 per cent cut in salaries and pensions of MPs for a year starting April 1. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI), Union minister Prakash Javadekar had said. All the revenue received by the government by way of taxes like income tax, central excise, customs and other receipts flowing to the government are credited into the CFI. All government expenditure is incurred from this fund and no amount can be withdrawn from the CFI without authorization from Parliament. The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of the MPLAD (Member of Parliament local Area Development) fund scheme during financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the amount will be used for managing health and adverse impact of outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Cabinet reshuffle: Imran Khan dismisses Bakhtiar as Food Minister

In yet another Cabinet reshuffle amid coronavirus crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday dismissed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister for National Food Security and replaced him with PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam. Bakh...

Top foreign stories at 2035

Britains Queen Elizabeth II made a special reference to heart-warming stories coming out of different parts of the world, including the Commonwealth, during her historic address as a rallying call for resilience during the coronavirus pande...

Bangladesh vows help to sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed

Bangladesh vowed on Monday to provide emergency food supplies for as long as needed to thousands of sex workers left destitute by the sudden closure of brothels due to the coronavirus pandemic.The government on March 20 announced it was shu...

Serie A to reduce player salaries by a third if season does not resume

Serie A says it has unanimously decided to reduce player salaries by a third if the season does not resume. The Italian soccer players association has not yet signed off on the deal.The league says in a statement that the guideline measure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020