Tea stall owner near 'Matoshree' tests coronavirus positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:03 IST
A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday. As a precautionary measure, civic officials have sprayed disinfectants in the area.

"The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said, adding that the area near 'Matoshree' has not been demarcated as a "containment zone". Police have installed barricades in the area.

The official said the vendor was admitted to Jogeshwari-based HBT hospital. According to sources, the man used to stay inside his small shop.

"However, it is not yet clear how he contracted the infection," they said. Meanwhile, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the civic body has procured a new machine for speedy tests which will be installed at Kasturba Hospital.

"The 'safe fast evaluation swab technique machine' is being set up in the hospital," an officer said. The worst-hit Mumbai has reported 526 COVID-19 cases so far with 34 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

