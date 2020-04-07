12 have tested positive for COVID-19 in WB since Saturday; active cases 61: Mamata

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:38 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state since Saturday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 61. So far, there are only three COVID-19 related deaths in the state, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

"Till Monday noon, there were 61 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. Out of these, 55 belong to seven families," Banerjee told reporters. Most of these 61 people have either returned from abroad or came in contact with someone who is a foreign returnee, she said.

Banerjee also urged people not to "indulge in politics" with the figures related to COVID-19 infection and deaths. The chief minister also shared some good news.

"It's good news that four people from Kalimpong being treated in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital tested negative. It's a good sign. Doctors at the Beliaghata ID hospital and other hospitals are doing a commendable job. Of the 17 patients admitted at the Beliaghata hospital, 12 are recovering. Only one is in serious condition," she said. She urged people to go to the MR Bangur Hospital, which has been earmarked especially to treat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 62 healthcare workers, including 39 doctors of the state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, have been put under quarantine following a patient's death, a health department official said. The CCU of the hospital was shut down temporarily on Monday and will reopen only after disinfection of the entire unit is over, the official said.

The 35-year-old patient, who was admitted to the hospital with haemophilia, died on Saturday afternoon and his test reports came positive for COVID-19 later. "Immediately, we looked for those doctors, nurses and Group D staff who came in contact with the patient. They are all okay at the moment. We are closely monitoring their health," he added.

The male general medicine ward of the NRS Hospital, where the patient had been admitted, was disinfected..

