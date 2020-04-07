Prohibitory order clamped in Arunachal Pradesh Capital complex

The Capital Complex administration in Arunachal Pradesh has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC on movement of people from Tuesday evening till April 14. The order was issued on Monday evening by Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komar Dolom as people have considerably violated the protocol of total lockdown on the ground.

The prohibitory order would be effective until April 14, in addition to the already existing regulatory order issued earlier for the lockdown, the DC said in his order. "Assembly of more than 3 persons will not be allowed except for medical purpose in lifting of patients and the public have been advised to remain indoors," the order said, adding people sitting outside their building premises and walking in the streets are strictly prohibited during the enforcement of the prohibitory order.

The capital complex comprises of areas under Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa. "The order has been imposed to regulate the unnecessary movement of pedestrians and vehicles and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," it said.

Dolom in the order said it was observed in the past few days of the lockdown period that the movement of unauthorized persons and vehicles on the roads had not lessened as required. "The assembly of people in the market places is still crowded and social distancing is not maintained in spite of several advisories given, thereby, making it dangerous from the standpoint of possible spread of Coronavirus in the capital region. It appears that the protocol of total lockdown has been considerably violated on the ground," the DC added.

No unauthorized vehicles including two wheelers and public would be allowed to move on the roads except the essential services and those who are otherwise permitted. The timing of opening of grocery shops from 9 am to 3 pm would be maintained, provided there is social distancing, the DC added.

