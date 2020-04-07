COVID-19: UP Shia Waqf Board shuts graveyards ahead of Shab-e-Barat

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has decided to close down all ‘Kabristan’ (graveyards) on the forthcoming occasion of Shab-e-Barat in view of the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Shab-e-Barat is marked by Muslims congregating in mosques and visiting graves. "In view of the lockdown, the board had earlier closed down its mosques for ‘namaaz’. We have directed all the concerned to ensure that Kabristan should not be open for common people on Shab-e-Barant on April 9," Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi said. He said employees residing inside the Kabristan premises have been asked to clean graves and light a lamp at every grave on the day. Rizvi also urged the people to remain at home and pray for their loved ones. Shab-e-Barat, in Islamic faith, means the Night of Forgiveness or the Day of Atonement. It is considered to be an occasion when the Almighty forgives sinners if they pray. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. PTI ABN SRY

