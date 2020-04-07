Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:38 p.m.

Delhi Airport has handled over 50 evacuation flights in past 14 days, and remains operational despite lockdown. 2:37 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 165 on Tuesday, with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the state, officials say. 2:34 p.m.

In wake of the Central Zoo Authority's (CZA) directives amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune started sanitising animal enclosures and screening its staff. 2:23 p.m.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu says the final week of the ongoing lockdown is "critical" for evolving an exit strategy as data regarding the spread of coronavirus will have a bearing on the decision to be taken by the government. 2:13 p.m. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appeals to Muslims to strictly follow the guidelines on lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat by offering prayers and performing other religious rituals at their homes.

2:10 p.m. Indian-origin cardiac surgeon dies in UK from COVID-19.

2:05 p.m. Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery from COVID-19.

2:02 p.m. The West Singhbhum administration in Jharkhand introduces an innovative portable unit for collecting samples from suspected coronavirus-infected persons. 2:00 p.m.

Taking measures to safeguard its workers against coronavirus, the AIIMS administration decides to provide N95 masks to all its healthcare workers involved in direct patient care and has asked them to reuse the masks at least four times after disinfecting them. 1:59 p.m.

WhatsApp will limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time to curb spreading of misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic. 1:54 p.m.

Food insecurity, malnutrition, and poverty may escalate in developing world, IFPRI says. 1:52 p.m.

One lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in Delhi's hotspot areas, CM Arvind Kejriwal says. 1:18 p.m.

President Donald Trump asks US companies working on COVID-19 drugs to "contact immediately" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's doctors and offer "help" to his "good friend" who was moved to the ICU at a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. 12:43 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan sharply increased to 3,864 with more than 500 fresh infections while the death toll reached 54, officials say. 12:23 p.m.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says an effectively flat death toll for two days and drop in the number of hospitalisations could be "good signs" of a "possible flattening" of the coronavirus curve in the state. 11:22 a.m.

India decides to export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several countries including those in the neighbourhood on a case-by-case basis, officials say. 11:10 a.m.

Impact on auto sector to be clear once lockdown is lifted, supply chain resumes full ops, top Nissan Motor India official says. 10:35 a.m.

Scribes threatened after 'exposing' Tablighi link to spurt in COVID-19 cases, News Broadcasters Association says. 10:32 a.m.

East Coast Railways deploys drones to guard assets amid lockdown, officials say. 10:16 a.m.

The Railways asks cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources say. 10:05 a.m.

Rajasthan recorded 24 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 325. 10:04 a.m.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 114 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,421, official says. 9:55 a.m.

British actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” play will stream on Amazon Prime Video to raise money for coronavirus charities. 9:48 a.m.

China reports no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases. 9:33 a.m.

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, health official says. 9:02 a.m.

Trump talks tough, warns of 'retaliation' if India doesn't export Hydroxychloroquine to US. 9:01 a.m.

US death toll crosses 10K as the country enters most difficult phase during COVID19 pandemic. 8:32 a.m.

UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 pandemic in closed session. 6:20 a.m.

US concerned over food security issue in South and Central Asia, official says. 5:55 a.m.

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment, official says. 4:52 a.m.

US President Donald Trump wishes UK PM Boris Johnson well, saying Americans are praying for his recovery. 3:40 a.m.

India is significant partner of US in pharma sector, and cooperation will continue, official says. 1:20 a.m.

UK PM Boris Johnson taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms..

