Media houses giving virus commmunal colour, says Cong leader

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI): Congress leader and former union minister C M Ibrahim on Tuesday alleged that some officers and media organisations were trying to give the issue of coronavirus a communal colour. "I have been saying for many days to have patience and that a time will come. The chief minister (B S Yediyurappa) has understood it and has been saying it for the maximum time but there are some officers and media organisations trying to link it (COVID-19) with religion," Ibrahim said in a video message.

The Congress leader said people should not pay attention to it and maintain calm. "We should exercise restraint as much as possible.

Insha Allah, the God will give us success," said Ibrahim. He also appealed to the people of Muslim community to offer the Shab-e-Barat prayers at their residences and not to venture out.

