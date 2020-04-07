Left Menu
Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS1 KA-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Need another few days to take final call on lifting lockdown: Karnataka Bengaluru: The Karnataka government indicated on Tuesday it's too early to take a call now on lifting the nation-wide lockdown but said it's in favour of its extension in COVID-19 hotspots in the country by at least an additional two weeks. .

MDS3 KA-VIRUS-KYRGYZSTAN NATIONALS BOOKED 8 Kyrgyzstan nationals booked in Karnataka for violating visa rules Bengaluru: Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who have been quarantined in Bidar have been booked for visa rules violations by indulging in Islamic missionary activities in the district, a police official said on Tuesday. . MDS5 AP-VIRUS-DEATH One more Covid-19 death reported in AP, toll goes up to 4 Amaravati: A 45-year old person died of coronavirus in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to four even as one more case of Covid-19 was reported overnight. .

MDS7 KA-VIRUS-CASES 12 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in K'taka, tally rises to 175, 25 discharged so far Bengaluru: Twelve new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 175, the Health department said on Tuesday. . MDS11 TN-LOCKDOWN-VISWANATHAN(CHANGING SLUG) People violating lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly: City police Commissioner Chennai: The City Police on Tuesday warned that people violating prohibitory orders clamped to enforce the ongoing lockdown will be dealt with strictly and advised citizens to walk to the nearest stores to buy essential commodities including vegetables. .

MES2 KL-NURSES Kerala CM hails services of nurses, midwives Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hailed the services of nurses and said the world comes to know about the state through their work.PTI SS PTI PTI PTI. .

