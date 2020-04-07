Will seal off Thane if people violate lockdown: Collector

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar on Tuesday warned that the entire district will be sealed off if people continue to flout the lockdown norms. To check the spread of coronavirus, the administration has already sealed off Kalwa township in view of people defying the lockdown orders.

"Citizens seem to be not taking the ongoing lockdown seriously. People are seen moving on streets in some areas and even using their vehicles for non-essential purposes. Some people are seen moving in groups and assembling at traffic junctions on roads, which will not be tolerated," he said in a message. Observing that some people are even found misbehaving with police and other medical personnel, the collector said, "If such behaviour continues, the administration will have no alternative but to seal off the entire district and stop movement of people and vehicles completely".

As on Monday, a total of 106 COVID-19 cases were reported from Thane district with five deaths so far. Meanwhile, police in Thane and Navi Mumbai areas have appealed to the members of Tablighi Jamaat who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month but have not come forward to undergo medical tests for coronavirus infection to report by April 9 or face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

