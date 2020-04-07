Thane COVID-19 count now 114 as 8 more test positive

The COVID-19 count in Thanedistrict in Maharashtra reached 114 on Tuesday after eightmore people tested positive, health officials said

While Kalyan-Dombivali account for 35 cases, thenumber of COVID-19 patients in Thane municipal limits is 25,while that in Navi Mumbai is 28, and 22 in Mira Bhayander,they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

