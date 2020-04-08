Assam COVID-19 positive tally now at 28, says state health minister

A person who returned recently from Saudi Arabia and linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Assam, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state to 28, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The patient, from Hailakandi, is also linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin''s Nizamuddin area, Sarma tweeted on Tuesday night.

"A person from Hailakandi district, with a travel history to Saudi Arabia, has been confirmed as COVID-19 positive. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 28," said Sarma. The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4, 312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

