Assam COVID-19 positive tally now at 28, says state health minister
A person who returned recently from Saudi Arabia and linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Assam, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state to 28, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.ANI | Hailakandi (Assam) | Updated: 08-04-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 02:37 IST
A person who returned recently from Saudi Arabia and linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Assam, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state to 28, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The patient, from Hailakandi, is also linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin''s Nizamuddin area, Sarma tweeted on Tuesday night.
"A person from Hailakandi district, with a travel history to Saudi Arabia, has been confirmed as COVID-19 positive. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 28," said Sarma. The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4, 312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Assam
- Saudi Arabia
- New Delhi
- Nizamuddin
- Hailakandi
- India
ALSO READ
Panic buying in Assam before lockdown begins
New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.
COVID-19: Assam man booked for not self-reporting to admin
Saudi Arabia reports first coronavirus death, an Afghani resident
Assam MLAs to donate one-month salary to fight COVID-19