Karnataka CM directs authorities to provide aid to migrant labourer who died while walking over 200 km to reach her home

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday condoled the death of a woman labourer who walked roughly over 200 kilometres from Bengaluru to get back to her home in Raichur district. He also directed authorities to provide relief to the family of the deceased.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 08:22 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday condoled the death of a woman labourer who walked roughly over 200 kilometres from Bengaluru to get back to her home in Raichur district. He also directed authorities to provide relief to the family of the deceased. "It is very unfortunate and painful that a woman 'Gangamma' from Sindhanur village who was walking to her place during the lockdown was found dead in the middle of the road. In this regard, I have directed authorities to take appropriate action to provide relief to the family of the deceased," Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa said this is a difficult time and the construction workers have been given a helpline for Dasoha (food and groceries) which has been established to provide food to the people in need. "In addition to that arrangements have been made for workers to remain in temporary shelters," the chief minister added.

The Chief Minister advised the people not to despair and said, "There is a government to help you and come to your aid. Follow the instructions of the government. If you have the problem, call the help desk." With few transport options available, thousands of people in some regions of the country, mostly labourers have resorted to commuting on foot during the lockdown.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country. (ANI)

