Corona: Students across globe offer prayers, Princeton University group to study effect

Together we can, say students across the globe who are offering "Synchronised Global Prayers" for those infected with COVID-19 and healthcare workers with a group at USA's Princeton University studying the effect on vibes during the period. The prayers, which have been started by the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) on Monday, can be performed at either 8 am or pm as per Indian Standard Time.

According to IYA authorities, a group involved in the Global Consciousness Project at USA's Princeton University, will also be studying changes in the randomness or vibes during the period. Student groups in Australia had participated in similar prayers when the country was affected by fires. Several universities in India as well as the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has sent advisories to colleges and technical institutions for students to participate in the initiative.

The Indian Yoga Association is a self-regulatory body of leading yoga institutions of India. Yoga guru Ramdev is the Chairman of IYA’s Governing Council and HR Nagendra, Chancellor of the first Yoga university in India—VYASA, is the President. "This is entirely an IYA initiative in which we are trying to involve all traditions and groups, from across different religions. The Protocol for the Synchronised Global Prayers (SGP) is simple and can be practised by anyone," HR Nagendra said.

As per the SGP protocol, the prayer is to be performed in four steps. "In the prayer, we will chant Bhramari (5 seconds inhalation, 10 seconds exhalation with a low-pitched humming sound 27 times. Then repeat the following loudly 'With all our collective power of peace, we win over COVID-19' nine times with hands raised. There will be clapping after the ninth round and the prayer will end with shanti, shanti, shanti," Nagendra explained in an advisory.

"It is also to be noted that a Global Consciousness Project is being run by the Princeton University, USA where Random Event Generators (called REGs) are already placed in about a hundred locations across the world that check regularly for any changes in the randomness in the string of ‘zeros’ and ‘ones’ emitted by these REGs at the time of happenings in the world. REGs will be active during our prayers to understand the changes in randomness, too," Nagendra said. Julie Powe, an Australian student took to Twitter, to share a video of her performing yoga and offering the prayer.

"Stay healthy and pray together for the corona infected and the corona warriors #SynchronisedGobalPrayer #Coronapandemic," Powe tweeted. Roman Osharov, student of City College in London, also shared his prayer video on social media saying "Together we can".

The disease's relentless march across the planet has now claimed more than 75,500 lives out of more than 1.35 million confirmed cases..

