Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona: Students across globe offer prayers, Princeton University group to study effect

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:02 IST
Corona: Students across globe offer prayers, Princeton University group to study effect

Together we can, say students across the globe who are offering "Synchronised Global Prayers" for those infected with COVID-19 and healthcare workers with a group at USA's Princeton University studying the effect on vibes during the period. The prayers, which have been started by the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) on Monday, can be performed at either 8 am or pm as per Indian Standard Time.

According to IYA authorities, a group involved in the Global Consciousness Project at USA's Princeton University, will also be studying changes in the randomness or vibes during the period. Student groups in Australia had participated in similar prayers when the country was affected by fires. Several universities in India as well as the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has sent advisories to colleges and technical institutions for students to participate in the initiative.

The Indian Yoga Association is a self-regulatory body of leading yoga institutions of India. Yoga guru Ramdev is the Chairman of IYA’s Governing Council and HR Nagendra, Chancellor of the first Yoga university in India—VYASA, is the President. "This is entirely an IYA initiative in which we are trying to involve all traditions and groups, from across different religions. The Protocol for the Synchronised Global Prayers (SGP) is simple and can be practised by anyone," HR Nagendra said.

As per the SGP protocol, the prayer is to be performed in four steps. "In the prayer, we will chant Bhramari (5 seconds inhalation, 10 seconds exhalation with a low-pitched humming sound 27 times. Then repeat the following loudly 'With all our collective power of peace, we win over COVID-19' nine times with hands raised. There will be clapping after the ninth round and the prayer will end with shanti, shanti, shanti," Nagendra explained in an advisory.

"It is also to be noted that a Global Consciousness Project is being run by the Princeton University, USA where Random Event Generators (called REGs) are already placed in about a hundred locations across the world that check regularly for any changes in the randomness in the string of ‘zeros’ and ‘ones’ emitted by these REGs at the time of happenings in the world. REGs will be active during our prayers to understand the changes in randomness, too," Nagendra said. Julie Powe, an Australian student took to Twitter, to share a video of her performing yoga and offering the prayer.

"Stay healthy and pray together for the corona infected and the corona warriors #SynchronisedGobalPrayer #Coronapandemic," Powe tweeted. Roman Osharov, student of City College in London, also shared his prayer video on social media saying "Together we can".

The disease's relentless march across the planet has now claimed more than 75,500 lives out of more than 1.35 million confirmed cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Pampered Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains -- some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints. Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens re...

Britain's Tesco says coronavirus costs could reach $1.1 bln

Britains biggest retailer Tesco expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds 1.1 billion from the costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year. However, the s...

Iran doesn't agree with OPEC+ meet without clear outcome - minister

Iran does not agree with holding any OPEC meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, its oil minister said in a letter to OPEC and seen by Reuters. The vague circumstances around whic...

FOREX-Dollar firms as virus worries return

The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, reversing some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.The greenback rose on most majors, a day after sufferin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020