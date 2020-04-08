Chinese softshell turtle rescued in Arunachal Pradesh

A Chinese softshell turtle was rescued by a few youths from Naharlagun and was handed over to the Biological Park in Itanagar for rehabilitation. The reptile was rescued from a stream in Pachin Colony on Tuesday.

Biological Park curator Raya Flago thanked the youths for rescuing the reptile belonging to a vulnerable species and requested them to continue the noble work of saving the rich fauna of the state. Biological Park veterinary officer Sorang Tadap said the turtle was found to be visibly healthy.

The Chinese softshell turtle belongs to the softshell family Trionychidae, which includes the American softshell turtle, Cantors giant softshell turtle and Florida softshell turtle, among many others. The species prefer to spend most of their lives in water and are adapted to absorb oxygen through their skin and the lining of the throat when fully submerged.

These turtles are agile swimmers and good hunters and they would bite and scratch if touched. The Chinese softshell turtle prefers to eat while in water. They are carnivores and eat insects, worms and crustaceans.

