Virus: Actors, corporates, politicians into philanthropy

The COVID-19 global pandemic and the nationwide lockdown have seen many prominent personalities, corporates and others in Telangana announce philanthropic measures to help the needy during the times of the ongoing crisis. Telugu film personalities, led by star Chiranjeevi, have started an initiative CoronaCrisisCharity to aid film workers, especially daily wage earners, who need support.

The charity initiative has received contributions from several Telugu film heroes, according to Chiranjeevis twitter handle. Contributions have been pouring into the Chief Ministers Relief Fund ever since the lockdown began.

GMR Group, Reddy Labs, NCC Limited and Shanta Biotech are some of the corporates who have made donations. Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted about a woman from a BPL family at Medchal near here who chose to return half the ration that was allotted to her and asked officials to distribute the essentials among the poor.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free lunch to about 45,000 people and dinner to about 15,000 people under its Annapurna meals scheme, according to a recent GHMC press release. The Annapurna free meals scheme aims at providing quality, hot meals and it has been useful to labourers, students and small businessmen, it said.

The leaders and activists of ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP have also been organising philanthropic activities in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana. The RSS has taken up service activities during the ongoing lockdown even while extending all cooperation to the government authorities, a press release here said.

A total of 2,678 RSS Swayamsevaks have helped 25,000 families in 369 places in Telangana, it said. As part of the initiative to help the needy, RSS has been feeding poor people, distributing essential commodities through a Kirana Kit, known as "Survival Kit" at their doorstep in addition to other activities, it said.

The RSS activists have also been creating awareness on COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken to prevent its spread, it said. They have also been volunteering to ensure that social distancing is followed at ration shops and other places where crowds gather and also helping police and sanitary workers in their work, the release added.

