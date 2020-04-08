Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Actors, corporates, politicians into philanthropy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:09 IST
Virus: Actors, corporates, politicians into philanthropy

The COVID-19 global pandemic and the nationwide lockdown have seen many prominent personalities, corporates and others in Telangana announce philanthropic measures to help the needy during the times of the ongoing crisis. Telugu film personalities, led by star Chiranjeevi, have started an initiative CoronaCrisisCharity to aid film workers, especially daily wage earners, who need support.

The charity initiative has received contributions from several Telugu film heroes, according to Chiranjeevis twitter handle. Contributions have been pouring into the Chief Ministers Relief Fund ever since the lockdown began.

GMR Group, Reddy Labs, NCC Limited and Shanta Biotech are some of the corporates who have made donations. Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted about a woman from a BPL family at Medchal near here who chose to return half the ration that was allotted to her and asked officials to distribute the essentials among the poor.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free lunch to about 45,000 people and dinner to about 15,000 people under its Annapurna meals scheme, according to a recent GHMC press release. The Annapurna free meals scheme aims at providing quality, hot meals and it has been useful to labourers, students and small businessmen, it said.

The leaders and activists of ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP have also been organising philanthropic activities in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana. The RSS has taken up service activities during the ongoing lockdown even while extending all cooperation to the government authorities, a press release here said.

A total of 2,678 RSS Swayamsevaks have helped 25,000 families in 369 places in Telangana, it said. As part of the initiative to help the needy, RSS has been feeding poor people, distributing essential commodities through a Kirana Kit, known as "Survival Kit" at their doorstep in addition to other activities, it said.

The RSS activists have also been creating awareness on COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken to prevent its spread, it said. They have also been volunteering to ensure that social distancing is followed at ration shops and other places where crowds gather and also helping police and sanitary workers in their work, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain to spend $570 mln on private sector salaries

Bahrains government will spend 570 million in salaries for 100,000 private sector workers from April to June to help with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the labour ministry said on Wednesday. The government will also pay electricit...

United face of political leadership was visible in PM’s meeting with floor leaders: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the united face of the countrys political leadership was visible in the prime ministers meeting with floor leaders at the time of crisis. Joshi, who coordinated the meeting, sai...

Adani Green Energy shares jump 5 pc on Total SA deal

Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent on Wednesday after Total SA said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore in a solar energy joint venture with the domestic firm. The scrip jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 166.95 -- its highest trading ...

(OFFICIAL)-Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 3,993 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.We had 1,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020