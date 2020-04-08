Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt likely to extend lockdown beyond Apr 14: Cong after all-party meet with PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:07 IST
Govt likely to extend lockdown beyond Apr 14: Cong after all-party meet with PM

The government is likely to extend the ongoing countrywide lockdown beyond April 14 to combat the coronavirus, the Congress indicated on Wednesday after an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the prime minister told the meeting that he has received several requests for extension of the lockdown to contain COVID-19, but will take a call on it only after consulting experts and the chief ministers of various states. Azad said around 80 per cent of the leaders from various political parties, who interacted with the prime minister through video-conferencing, favoured extending the lockdown.

"It is likely that the government may extend the lockdown," Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told PTI after the meeting. He said his party put forth certain suggestions with regard to the crisis in the farming sector.

"The prime minister told the all-party meeting that he is happy that political parties have risen above politics and come together in national interest in this hour of crisis," Azad said. He added that Modi told the meeting that he will try and implement the suggestions put forth by various leaders.

"The prime minister said he is receiving requests for extending the lockdown, but he will talk to chief ministers and experts before taking any decision in the best interest of the nation," the Congress leader said. Azad suggested to the prime minister to set up a task force comprising Union ministers and chief ministers of various states to recommend the way forward and help people tide over the crisis.

He also suggested setting up of a multi-party working group to help the government tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Azad said the Congress has called for a special financial package for the states most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Chowdhury said the Congress has suggested to the prime minister that farmers may be exempted from the 21-day lockdown for the harvesting of rabi crops. The party has also demanded that all taxes on fertilisers be withdrawn. Chowdhury said his party has suggested that those enrolled under the rural job scheme MGNREGA be given priority while carrying out harvesting of the standing crop. Azad and Chowdhury were the Congress representatives at the meeting of the floor leaders of various parties with the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

PM urges people to download Aarogya Setu app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application, saying it is an important step in the countrys fight against COVID-19. By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As...

Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Lebanon needs external financing of 10 billion-15 billion over the next five years to help it through its financial crisis, according to a draft government plan seen by Reuters. The draft plan, which is being discussed by the cabinet, was d...

EIB to provide € 5.2 billion to coronavirus response outside EU

The European Investment Bank Group, the bank of the European Union, today announced details of a comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic outside the EU that will provide up to 5.2 billion in the coming months. This financing is ...

Portuguese hotels to lay off 85% of workers in April

Around 85 of hotel workers in Portugal will be temporarily laid off in April due to the impact the coronavirus is having on the countrys economy, Hotels Association AHP said on Wednesday.AHP said 93.8 of Portuguese hotels will or have alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020