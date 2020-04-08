Left Menu
COVID-19 cases increase to 139 in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:15 IST
Fourteen fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 139, officials said

Out of the total cases, 130 are active, they said. "Fourteen new cases were detected today. Out of this, 11 were in the Kashmir division and three in the Jammu division," an official said

Two patients were discharged from a hospital after recovering from the disease, the officials said While three patients have died, six have recovered till now, they said. The officials said aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started and some new areas have been declared as red zones in Srinagar following detection of the fresh cases. More than 37,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 9,200 who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

