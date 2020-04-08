TN reports 48 new COVID19 cases, tally climbs to 738

Chennai, Apr 8(PTI): As many as 48 people, including 42 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wedensday, taking the total number of cases to 738, a senior government official said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh also announced the death of a 45-year old man, who succumbed to COVID-19 in Vellore on Tuesday. He had come into contact with a coronvirus positive patient, she told reporters here.

Of the 48 new cases, a total of 42, including a Malaysian National, were same source contact, she said. Rajesh said the government's objective was to ensure that the spread of the virus does not enter the third stage and the health department personnel were working in that direction.PTI VIJ VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

