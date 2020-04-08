Left Menu
12 containment clusters set up to combat COVID-19

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:03 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI): As part of measures to combat COVID-19, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up 12 containment clusters in different areas of the city. So far, 89 positive cases of the virus have been registered, the corporation Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

He said as per the instructions of the government, GHMC officials and staff are working in coordination with the police, revenue and health department personnel. The Commissioner said the 12 centres have been set up in these areas where 89 coronavirus positive cases have been registered, an official press release said.

He said special attention was being given to sanitation and spraying of disinfectant in the clusters and added that a team consisting of Health and GHMC officials was going to each and every household to identifythose who are symptomatic and getting them tested. In the identified clusters, public movements is monitored and barricading is done to keep check on public movement, he said.

Barricading and bandobast would continue till some stipulated period, he said. Out of the 593 people (from the city) who returned from Delhi after attending the Tablighi Jamat religious meetingthere, 63 tested positive for the virus. Those who are tested and found positive for the virus are shifted to government isolation centres, he said.

To avoid hardships of the public, 330 mobile Rythu Bazaars are supplying vegetables in their localities, he said. Lokesh Kumar further said precautionary steps have been taken for the safety of sanitation workers and masks supplied to them.

"Sixty thousand reusable cloth masks are getting ready which are stitched by women members of Self-help Groups (SHGs). Already 30,000 cloth masks are ready and in a span of four days the remaining masks will get ready, the GHMC Commissioner said. An order has been placed to supply health kits consisting ofgloves, mask, soap, shoes and other required material and these kits would be distributed among workers in a week, he said.

Wearing masks and gloves will be made mandatory. In view of lockdown for the convenience of workers 34 busses have been arranged, he said. Around 4,500-4,800 metric tonnes of garbage are collected and sent to dumpyards to maintain cleanliness in the city, the official added.

