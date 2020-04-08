Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother Diary continues to ensure uninterrupted supply amid lockdown

Mother Dairy, one of the leading dairy company in Delhi-NCR and its fruits and vegetable brand 'Safal' continue to ensure uninterrupted supply to people even as the country continues to reel under nationwide lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST
Mother Diary continues to ensure uninterrupted supply amid lockdown
Sangram Choudhary speaking to ANI in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Mother Dairy, one of the leading dairy company in Delhi-NCR and its fruits and vegetable brand 'Safal' continue to ensure uninterrupted supply to people even as the country continues to reel under nationwide lockdown. Sangram Choudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said that the company procures milk from 25,000 villages from 125 districts across the country.

He said that there was panic buying in the beginning in the first few days of lockdown but things returned to normal later on. "Mother Dairy has a big network. We collect milk from 10 lakh farmers across several states of the country. 750 milk tankers ply daily. For Delhi-NCR, we bring 45 lakh litres of milk daily. There was panic buying during Janta curfew. After the Prime Minister's appeal, people now understand the meaning of lockdown," Choudhary told ANI.

"We have to maintain distance, hygiene. We have supply till April 14 and we are making arrangements for further supply. We have enough supplies. Before lockdown, we used to supply 32 lakh litres daily. The demand for milk increased for some time but it is now coming back to normal," he said. The 21-day lockdown came into force from March 25 a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Choudhary said that Mother Dairy is also ensuring social distancing at their booths. The Company has also requested the Indian Railways to support the long-distance supplies in a time-bound manner. A train carrying the first lot of 6 Lakh Litres of Milk arrived in Delhi on March 28 from Andhra Pradesh followed by a second lot on April 5.

Mother Diary has asked people involved in the supply chain to ensure personal hygiene and thermal Screening of employees/workers are being done at their plants. Choudhary said that Mother Dairy has also set up temporary kiosks in some areas after receiving the request from people.

Safal has been retailing fruits and vegetables through 310 booths in Delhi-NCR. The company said that sales have stabilized but it is still about 30 per cent higher than pre-lockdown period. It has also arranged movement passes for transporters, drivers, farmers, employees and contract labourers to ensure an interrupted supply chain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air France KLM will get "massive" state support - French finance minister

The French government is prepared to provide massive support to Air France KLM to help the French-Dutch air carrier make it through the current downturn, Frances finance minister said on Wednesday.Air France is losing billions of euros per ...

Valorant closed beta breaks Twitch streaming marks

Valorant is off to a record-setting start on Twitch. The closed beta product from Riot Games opened by setting records on the streaming platform.Valorant, once known only as Project A, officially launched in beta testing on Tuesday. Just ho...

Pakistan boycotts India-led meeting of SAARC trade officials on coronavirus crisis

Pakistan on Wednesday boycotted a video conference of trade officials from the SAARC countries, saying such meetings could only be effective if spearheaded by the groups secretariat instead of India. The conference was convened to discuss t...

Indian Newspaper Society slams Sonia's suggestion of ad ban

The Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday condemned Congress president Sonia Gandhis suggestion of imposing a ban on media advertisements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020