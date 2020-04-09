Navi Mumbai trader tests coronavirus positive

A trader, who runs a shop at the masala market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. The trader, a resident of Sion in central Mumbai, had got himself tested at a private lab, the official said.

"His test reports confirmed that he was coronavirus positive. After that, he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment," he said. The patient had last visited his shop in the masala market on March 21, he said.

At least 30 residents of Navi Mumbai have tested positive for the infection so far. One of them have died due to it so far, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

