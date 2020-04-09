Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends time for priority groups to get flu vaccine

This year’s vaccination campaign is a key component of the Government’s fight against COVID-19 by ensuring vulnerable groups don’t put pressure on the health system by getting sick and in doing so make themselves more susceptible to COVID-19 should they contract it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:13 IST
Govt extends time for priority groups to get flu vaccine
“My message to those aged over 65 and anyone else in the priority groups is to get in contact with your GP or pharmacist and make a plan to get vaccinated. In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak it could literally help save lives,” Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government has extended by two weeks till April 27 the amount of time priority groups, such as health workers and those aged over 65, have to get their flu vaccine before it is made available to the wider public.

This year's vaccination campaign is a key component of the Government's fight against COVID-19 by ensuring vulnerable groups don't put pressure on the health system by getting sick and in doing so make themselves more susceptible to COVID-19 should they contract it.

Free flu vaccines are available now from a range of health providers including GPs, selected pharmacies and Māori health providers for priority groups including:

People aged 65 and over

People who are pregnant

People with certain chronic conditions, and

Young children with a history of severe respiratory illness

Frontline health workers.

"My message to those aged over 65 and anyone else in the priority groups is to get in contact with your GP or pharmacist and make a plan to get vaccinated. In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak it could literally help save lives," Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said.

"I particularly want to acknowledge Māori health providers such as Te Kupenga Hauora –Ahuriri in Napier that has been actively reaching out to kaumatua to ensure they are getting vaccinated

"There are plenty of vaccines available. This week another 300,000 further flu vaccines arrived in the country and are being distributed in addition to the 900,000 vaccines already sent out to GPs and pharmacies.

"All health providers that have placed orders should have more vaccines on their way now.

"Unfortunately there are some issues with availability that we are fixing. Some providers ordered more vaccine than they were able to administer while others have run out.

"The Ministry of Health is now more actively managing flu vaccine stocks to ensure priority groups can access them and they are going where they are most needed. There are no point vaccines sitting around unused.

"Any health provider that does not have sufficient supply for priority groups is encouraged to contact their DHB Immunisation Coordinator so more stock can be arranged.

"I want to acknowledge the hard work that healthcare workers are doing to ensure New Zealand is the most prepared we have ever been for flu season.

"I want to be clear that hospital cleaners, aged care workers and home support workers are a priority for accessing flu vaccines during this time. We are working with employers to make sure this is provided at no cost to them.

"With our borders shut and the country in lockdown we expect fewer transmissions of influenza. It's even more important than ever priority groups get the flu jab to ensure the health system isn't overburdened this winter.

"I urge people who are at higher risk from the flu to continue to ring their GP or pharmacist to make an appointment to get vaccinated. With the COVID-19 outbreak there are different processes in place for getting vaccinated so it pays to ring ahead to make a plan," Julie Anne Genter said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida man suing Woods, caddie over alleged shove

A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship and his lawyer asked witnesses to come forwar. Attorney Josh Dreschel, who represents Brian Borruso, issued a statement seeking ...

Barcelona president seeks reshuffle of club board

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, whose tenure has been undermined by tense relations with players this season, wants to reform the clubs management because he distrusts certain directors, according to vice-president Emili Rousaud. ...

Coronavirus: California woman arrested for licking $1,800 worth of groceries

A California woman has been arrested after licking 1,800 worth of groceries and other items at a supermarket in the northern part of the state, police said Wednesday. Chris Fiore, spokesman for the South Lake Tahoe police department, near t...

Japan's economy faces extreme uncertainty as coronavirus spreads - c.bank head

Uncertainty over Japans economic outlook is extremely high as the coronavirus pandemic hits output and consumption, central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, stressing his readiness to take additional monetary steps to prevent a deep rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020