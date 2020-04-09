Foreign news schedule for Thursday, April 9

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.

- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - Trump says WHO chief is politicising and is siding with China.

- PM Modi was 'terrific' in allowing export of hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump PTI AMS AMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.