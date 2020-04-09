Foreign news schedule for Thursday, April 9

Foreign news schedule for Thursday, April 9PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:59 IST
- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.
- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - Trump says WHO chief is politicising and is siding with China.
- PM Modi was 'terrific' in allowing export of hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump PTI AMS AMS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
